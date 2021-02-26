Advertisement

Panama City Beach hires law firm to handle internal investigation

The law firm will be handling the City's on-going internal investigation.
The law firm will be handling the City's on-going internal investigation.
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach has now hired a law firm to handle the ongoing internal city investigation.

The investigation was allegedly sparked by the firing of Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke after he filed a whistleblower complaint.

The city has agreed to terms with Holland and Knight as special counsel to the city.

The city has agreed to pay the law firm $675 an hour.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon would not comment on the matter when asked.

Former Utilities Director Al Shortt is filling in as interim city manager for the time being.

