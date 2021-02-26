Advertisement

Port St. Joe man sentenced to prison for producing child porn

Clark Downs was found guilty on one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.(WJHG/WECP)
Feb. 26, 2021
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison after his conviction for producing and possessing child porn.

Clark Downs, 72, of Port St. Joe, was sentenced to 25 years.

“Child pornography is a vile act that can ruin the lives of its innocent victims, and we will do everything possible to put an end to it by investigating and prosecuting the depraved individuals who prey on children in this way,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe said. “The exceptional work of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners has ensured that this individual will not be able to exploit young innocents again.”

Downs was convicted of one count of producing child porn and one count of possessing child porn by a federal jury in Pensacola last November. Evidence showed in November 2014, Downs intentionally coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making child pornography. In April 2018, he was found with material containing child pornography.

After Downs serves his sentence, he will be under supervised release for 10 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

