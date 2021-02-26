Skip The Straw Day encourages consumers to cut down on plastic waste

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In light of frequent discussions about cutting down on pollution in our oceans, the fourth Friday in February is recognized as “Skip the Straw Day”, which encourages people to go all day without using a plastic straw. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live to tell us about some alternatives to plastic straws and about an organization that keeps our beaches beautiful.

Keep PCB Beautiful was a vision of 12 people who came together because of a passion for the beauty of the Gulf of Mexico and for keeping our community clean.

JoAnn Weatherford, a member of Keep PCB Beautiful, says they support “Skip The Straw Day” because of the dangerous effects littered straws have had on our native marine life. She says a great alternative to using disposable, plastic straws is to invest in a reusable metal straw. Weatherford also says many of the restaurants now offer paper or noodle straws.

Keep PCB Beautiful is responsible for cleaning up thousands of pounds of trash from our area beaches, and they are always looking for more volunteers. You can find more on how to get involved by clicking here.

Watch Sam’s full interview for more on how to make a difference on “Skip The Straw Day”.

