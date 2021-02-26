Advertisement

Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting

A teenager is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a car with people...
A teenager is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a car with people inside.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager is facing charges after a shooting in Panama City Thursday night.

Panama City Police say Elijia Zimmerman, 14, was arrested.

Zimmerman allegedly snatched a cell phone from another person after a failed drug deal. Investigators say Zimmerman and the other person agreed to meet about the cell phone, but when the other person showed up at Oakland Terrace Park, Zimmerman shot into the vehicle.

Investigators say there were several people inside the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Zimmerman is charged with robbery by sudden snatching, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and attempted murder with a firearm.

Investigators say additional charges could be filed and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
Military officials say some type of aircraft incident took place at Tyndall Air Force Base late...
Two pilots injured after aircraft crash at Tyndall Air Force Base
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy
There is a growing amount of pushback to the new law as it pertains to the charter fishing...
Local charter boat operators frustrated over new boat masking mandate
Springfield Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted in connection with several...
Search for Springfield burglary suspect

Latest News

ON FRIDAYS WE TAKE A LOOK BACK AT THE POSITIVE NEWS THAT HAPPENED THIS WEEK. NEWSCHANNEL 7'S...
850 GOOD NEWS
OUR OCEANS AND BEACHES ARE LITTERED WITH PLASTIC. TODAY IS RECOGNIZED AS "SKIP THE STRAW DAY,"...
Skip The Straw Day encourages consumers to cut down on plastic waste
OUR OCEANS AND BEACHES ARE LITTERED WITH PLASTIC. TODAY IS RECOGNIZED AS "SKIP THE STRAW DAY,"...
Skip The Straw Day
850 Good News features positive news from this week.
Looking for positive news from this week? 850 Good News has the recap