Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager is facing charges after a shooting in Panama City Thursday night.

Panama City Police say Elijia Zimmerman, 14, was arrested.

Zimmerman allegedly snatched a cell phone from another person after a failed drug deal. Investigators say Zimmerman and the other person agreed to meet about the cell phone, but when the other person showed up at Oakland Terrace Park, Zimmerman shot into the vehicle.

Investigators say there were several people inside the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Zimmerman is charged with robbery by sudden snatching, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and attempted murder with a firearm.

Investigators say additional charges could be filed and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

