Thursday Evening Forecast

Unseasonably warm & humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid evening here in the panhandle w/patchy dense fog developing once again overnight. Lows will fall to near 60. On Friday, once the fog exits we will see a fair amount of sunshine over the rest of the day. There is a very outside chance of an isolated shower especially over the western panhandle during the late morning hours. Otherwise, it will be warm, humid, & quiet w/highs in the low 70s near the coast w/upper 70s to near 80 inland. That forecast holds through the weekend before rain is a bigger part of the forecast next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

