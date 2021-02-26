U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lawrence Keefe, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, is resigning from his position, according to a Department of Justice public information officer.

Keefe’s resignation is effective this Sunday, Feb. 28. First Assistant Jason Coody, who served as Keefe’s deputy prosecutor, will take the role of acting U.S. Attorney on March 1 until the next nominee is confirmed and appointed, the DOJ spokesperson says.

This news comes as President Joe Biden’s administration asked Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to step down from their posts. According to a CNN report, 56 Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys Donald Trump appointed were asked to resign.

Keefe served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida for a little over two years, as he was confirmed in Jan. 2019.

