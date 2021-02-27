Advertisement

A two vehicle car crash on Back Beach Road Friday night left 3 people injured

Officials said the two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said the two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Back Beach Road near Summer Breeze Road Friday night left Eastbound lanes shut down for more than 20 minutes.

Panama City Beach Police and Fire responded to the call around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. All lanes have since been reopened.

