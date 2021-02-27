Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 26

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Girl’s:

Ponce De Leon 40 Hawthorne 37

High School Basketball/Boy’s:

Marianna 70 West Nassau 72

High School Baseball:

Mosley 10 Arnold 2

Holmes County 10 Marianna 2

South Walton 0 Franklin County 5

Pensacola 0 Freeport 12

Rutherford 0 Franklin County 5

High School Softball:

Sneads 16 Altha 11

Franklin County 0 Wewahitchka 9

Rutherford 0 Walton 15

Junior College Softball:

Coastal Alabama North 2 Gulf Coast 9

Coastal Alabama North 1 Gulf Coast 8

Lakeland College 4 Chipola 6

Lakeland College 9 Chipola 10

Junior College Baseball:

Shelton State 8 Northwest Florida 6

Coastal Alabama South 5 Northwest Florida 6

