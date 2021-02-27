Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 26
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High School Basketball/Girl’s:
Ponce De Leon 40 Hawthorne 37
High School Basketball/Boy’s:
Marianna 70 West Nassau 72
High School Baseball:
Mosley 10 Arnold 2
Holmes County 10 Marianna 2
South Walton 0 Franklin County 5
Pensacola 0 Freeport 12
Rutherford 0 Franklin County 5
High School Softball:
Sneads 16 Altha 11
Franklin County 0 Wewahitchka 9
Rutherford 0 Walton 15
Junior College Softball:
Coastal Alabama North 2 Gulf Coast 9
Coastal Alabama North 1 Gulf Coast 8
Lakeland College 4 Chipola 6
Lakeland College 9 Chipola 10
Junior College Baseball:
Shelton State 8 Northwest Florida 6
Coastal Alabama South 5 Northwest Florida 6
