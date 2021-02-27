Bring a Noodle works to bring awareness to rip currents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shelli Oulliber’s trip to Panama City Beach in 2019 with her fiance Reece started like any other vacation, but ended in tragedy when the pair were caught in a rip current.

Shelli survived, but Reece did not.

Through the heartbreak, the idea of “Bring a Noodle” was born after Oulliber realized there wasn’t much information available to visitors about rip currents.

“There was not a lot of information out there for tourists and vacationers who like to go to the beach,” Oulliber said. “We thought that it would be a good opportunity to get this information out through this means.”

Bring a Noodle, a non-profit dedicated to increasing awareness of rip currents and encouraging people to bring a personal floatation device into the water with them, began in 2019 but has already seen its reach increase dramatically.

“Last year we had almost 100,000 hits to our website,” said Oulliber. “Lots of pages viewed, which always makes me happy because people I know are not just looking at the website but getting in there and going through the information.”

While the organization was bourne out of tragedy, Oulliber believes her efforts are a success if it impacts even one person.

“If one person sends us a note saying hey, because of what you showed us, the information you gave, I knew what to do and I had something to float on when I got caught in a rip current and survived,” Shelli said. “If that happens then everything we are doing is completely worth it.”

Oulliber also said that swimming near a lifeguard can reduce your chances of drowning to around one in 18-million.

