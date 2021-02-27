Jeremy Browns accepts offensive line coaching position at Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Former Mosley head football coach, Jeremy Brown has accepted a position as the offensive line coach at Bozeman.

This past November, Mosley let Coach Brown go, after 7 years with Dolphins, but in a Facebook post he made Friday afternoon, Coach Brown said, “anyone who knows me knows coaching the offensive line has always been my passion, so I want to thank Coach Griffin for giving me the opportunity to work with the buck’s big guys. Besides being extremely excited about working with these young men, I am even more excited to have the opportunity to coach alongside one of my childhood best friends in Coach Griff.”

This will be the first time Coach Brown and Coach Griffin are on the same sideline since 1991 when they played together for Rutherford under Coach Brown’s father. Coach Griffin says he couldn’t be more excited to welcome Coach Brown to the bucks and he is honored to have a proven winner on staff.

