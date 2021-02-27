Advertisement

Learning was celebrated at Southport Elementary Friday morning

Many local agencies participated in Friday's event.
Many local agencies participated in Friday's event.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fun Friday was had at Southport Elementary Friday morning. The school celebrated learning with a lot of local organizations.

The annual Celebration of Learning event gives agencies in the community a chance to come to the school and educate the students on what they do every day.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Gulf World were just a few in attendance.

School officials said they hope this day gives students a chance to learn about what life is like outside of school.

“Our teachers do a wonderful job of bringing in real life and not just look at the book all day long, or see what we’re doing for this assignment or this lesson,” said Principal Todd Harless. “Our teachers really build-up to this day.”

Parents are usually invited to the event, but to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, they were not allowed and the event limited capacity.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
Military officials say some type of aircraft incident took place at Tyndall Air Force Base late...
Two pilots injured after aircraft crash at Tyndall Air Force Base
A teenager is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a car with people...
Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting
There is a growing amount of pushback to the new law as it pertains to the charter fishing...
Local charter boat operators frustrated over new boat masking mandate
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy

Latest News

Officials said the two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
A two vehicle car crash on Back Beach Road Friday night left 3 people injured
Where Front Beach Road meets State Road 79, locals describe this as not only a Chevron gas...
The “Y” store held a farewell fundraiser event Friday ahead of demolition
Students from two local high schools, Bay High and Chautauqua Charter School, partnered with...
Local high schools team up to help families in need
The organization is meant to raise awareness of rip currents.
Bring a Noodle works to bring awareness to rip currents
Art is helping revitalize Oaks by the Bay Park in St. Andrews.
Oaks by the Bay Park is revitalized through art