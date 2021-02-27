Learning was celebrated at Southport Elementary Friday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fun Friday was had at Southport Elementary Friday morning. The school celebrated learning with a lot of local organizations.

The annual Celebration of Learning event gives agencies in the community a chance to come to the school and educate the students on what they do every day.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Gulf World were just a few in attendance.

School officials said they hope this day gives students a chance to learn about what life is like outside of school.

“Our teachers do a wonderful job of bringing in real life and not just look at the book all day long, or see what we’re doing for this assignment or this lesson,” said Principal Todd Harless. “Our teachers really build-up to this day.”

Parents are usually invited to the event, but to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, they were not allowed and the event limited capacity.

