Local high schools team up to help families in need

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic and Hurricane Michael have given Bay County a double blow, leaving many families in need. But on Friday, dozens of local teens came together to make a difference.

“We know that we can help people in need and we have the ability to,” Bay High School SGA student Wesley Littleton said.

Students from two local high schools, Bay High and Chautauqua Charter School, partnered with Kingdom Global Outreach to distribute 15,000 pounds of food to locals.

“The food drive makes me happy because we’re helping our community in Bay County,” Chautauqua Charter School student Brooklynn Parker said.

More than a hundred students were filling up cars with boxes of food for families in need. But one student says he knows what it’s like to be the one receiving.

“I grew up in very like poverty communities so I know what it feels like to sometimes not have food on the table,” Bay High School student Luis Lopez said.

But Lopez says he’s now past his difficult times, and thankful he’s in a position to give back.

“It’s great to see a smile on somebody’s face. And like tell them that it going to be okay,” said Lopez.

Anyone could stop by this food drive no matter their circumstances.

The goal was to bring their community together, by bringing food and healing to hundreds.

Chautauqua school officials say they were able to feed anywhere from 800 to 1,000 families.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.