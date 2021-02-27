Oaks by the Bay Park is revitalized through art

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

St. Andrews is making a comeback following Hurricane Michael.

“It symbolizes, at least to me, a lot of the regrowth and things coming back together after that,” said Chad Gainey, a local sculptor.

After the category 5 storm took down many of the trees in Oaks by the Bay Park, a new initiative is bringing the beauty back.

“It means a lot to me and to a lot of the community because the storm did take so much as far as people’s personal belongings and also just the aesthetics of the community,” said Gainey.

Even now with the pandemic, people can enjoy art in public places.

“Now coming out of the pandemic, where you can go and where there are not tremendous restrictions, is to come into a beautiful park and move about freely and see the artwork for that aesthetic, quality of life component,” said Sean Depalma, director of quality of life for Panama City.

One part of the project is carving tree sculptures out of old trees. Gainey works his magic on the leftover trunks and limbs.

“It’s been nice to save some of those trees or parts of those trees and give them a second life,” said Gainey.

The second initiative will beautify utility boxes by wrapping them in local art. Malinda Adams said one of her pieces was inspired by what she saw after Michael.

“I painted things that are no longer there. And the ospreys were gone so I kind of missed their annoying cry,” said Adams.

After everything the city has gone through the past two years, Adams said the artwork in the park is a welcome sight.

“Especially just seeing beauty, it reminds us to just take a moment and pause, because there’s beauty everywhere,” said Adams.

Half of the $112,000 project is being paid for through a grant from the Florida Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, and the city is paying the other half.

