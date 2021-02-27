Advertisement

Oaks by the Bay Park is revitalized through art

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

St. Andrews is making a comeback following Hurricane Michael.

“It symbolizes, at least to me, a lot of the regrowth and things coming back together after that,” said Chad Gainey, a local sculptor.

After the category 5 storm took down many of the trees in Oaks by the Bay Park, a new initiative is bringing the beauty back.

“It means a lot to me and to a lot of the community because the storm did take so much as far as people’s personal belongings and also just the aesthetics of the community,” said Gainey.

Even now with the pandemic, people can enjoy art in public places.

“Now coming out of the pandemic, where you can go and where there are not tremendous restrictions, is to come into a beautiful park and move about freely and see the artwork for that aesthetic, quality of life component,” said Sean Depalma, director of quality of life for Panama City.

One part of the project is carving tree sculptures out of old trees. Gainey works his magic on the leftover trunks and limbs.

“It’s been nice to save some of those trees or parts of those trees and give them a second life,” said Gainey.

The second initiative will beautify utility boxes by wrapping them in local art. Malinda Adams said one of her pieces was inspired by what she saw after Michael.

“I painted things that are no longer there. And the ospreys were gone so I kind of missed their annoying cry,” said Adams.

After everything the city has gone through the past two years, Adams said the artwork in the park is a welcome sight.

“Especially just seeing beauty, it reminds us to just take a moment and pause, because there’s beauty everywhere,” said Adams.

Half of the $112,000 project is being paid for through a grant from the Florida Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, and the city is paying the other half.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
Military officials say some type of aircraft incident took place at Tyndall Air Force Base late...
Two pilots injured after aircraft crash at Tyndall Air Force Base
A teenager is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a car with people...
Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting
There is a growing amount of pushback to the new law as it pertains to the charter fishing...
Local charter boat operators frustrated over new boat masking mandate
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy

Latest News

Officials said the two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
A two vehicle car crash on Back Beach Road Friday night left 3 people injured
Where Front Beach Road meets State Road 79, locals describe this as not only a Chevron gas...
The “Y” store held a farewell fundraiser event Friday ahead of demolition
Students from two local high schools, Bay High and Chautauqua Charter School, partnered with...
Local high schools team up to help families in need
The organization is meant to raise awareness of rip currents.
Bring a Noodle works to bring awareness to rip currents