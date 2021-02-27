One critically injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person is critically injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was driving west on Chat Holley Road, approaching South 3rd Street, when it crossed into the eastbound lanes. The sedan hit a pickup truck coming in the opposite direction.

Officials say the collision caused the pickup truck to drive off the road. The dump trailer it was hauling overturned on the south shoulder.

The driver of the sedan, a Santa Rosa Beach man, 88, was critically injured.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were unharmed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.