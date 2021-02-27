Advertisement

One critically injured in Washington County ATV crash

A serious ATV crash injured a Chipley man.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is critically injured after crashing his ATV into a tree in Washington County Friday morning.

Florida High Patrol officials say the Chipley man, 55, was traveling north on Gainer Road in an ATV. They say he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete culvert.

Officials say the ATV went airborne and hit a tree.

The ATV then came to a final rest in a ditch on the side of the road.

