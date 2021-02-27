Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues through the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see a continuation of the warm and humid weather this weekend over the panhandle. For tonight we will see more dense fog over our area w/lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see more clouds over the weekend, but the warm weather continues. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 70s at the coast w/lows 80s inland. Rain finally returns to our area by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
Military officials say some type of aircraft incident took place at Tyndall Air Force Base late...
Two pilots injured after aircraft crash at Tyndall Air Force Base
A teenager is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a car with people...
Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting
There is a growing amount of pushback to the new law as it pertains to the charter fishing...
Local charter boat operators frustrated over new boat masking mandate
Flags were at half staff at the State Capitol Wednesday to honor talk show host Rush Limbaugh,...
Florida State Capitol flags lowered amid controversy

Latest News

Warm, humid, and cloudy weather this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the fog lifting out through the morning.
Friday Forecast
The quiet weather continues through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
The quiet weather continues through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast