Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are going to see a continuation of the warm and humid weather this weekend over the panhandle. For tonight we will see more dense fog over our area w/lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see more clouds over the weekend, but the warm weather continues. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 70s at the coast w/lows 80s inland. Rain finally returns to our area by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

