The Arnold soccer teams get a warm “Welcome Home” from the 4A State Semifinals

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold soccer teams got a warm welcome home on Saturday night after winning the 4A State Semifinals.

The Marlins made it into town around 7 p.m. with a little help from the Panama City Beach Police department and a hosing from the fire department.

Friday night, the girls took down Lemon Bay 3-1 in overtime, and the boys kept their undefeated season alive with a 3-0 win over Mariner. Boy’s head coach, Jonathan Hammond, taken back by the support pulling in.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to play a playoff game in front of them, but to have them here tonight to see us pull in was pretty amazing, so hopefully we can keep it going. We have to go back down south here in a couple of days and try and win one more.”

Arnold senior and right back, Gracie Hundley, says she was feeling the love as they pulled into the school parking lot.

“It was awesome. We all felt so loved, and all the girls on the bus were just screaming and chanting and we were just playing music and laughing and just seeing how much our community supports us is an awesome feeling.”

Up next for the Marlins, the girls will play the Chiefs from Cardinal Gibbons on Wednesday, March 3 at 1 p.m., and the boys will play the Raiders from Gulliver Prep on Thursday, March 4 at 1 p.m. Also on tap, in the 6A Bracket, Niceville will face Doral Academy on March 6 at 7 p.m. All games will be played in Deland, FL and will be livestreamed on Spectrum. Links are on FHSAA.com.

