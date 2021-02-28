Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.
Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.(ap newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Washington County.

Officials say a pickup truck (V01) was driving south on State Road 77 and another pickup truck (V02) was driving north on 77. They say V01 crossed the solid center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

Officials say the driver of V01, a Bonifay man, 30, fled the scene.

The driver of V02, a Chipley man, 55, died at the scene.

Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man. Charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where Front Beach Road meets State Road 79, locals describe this as not only a Chevron gas...
The “Y” store held a farewell fundraiser event Friday ahead of demolition
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
A serious ATV crash injured a Chipley man.
One critically injured in Washington County ATV crash
Officials said the two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
A two vehicle car crash on Back Beach Road Friday night left 3 people injured

Latest News

Wilson was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of...
Panama City man arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography
Deputies say an employee was found dead near his vehicle.
Walton County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Pedego palooza
Pedego palooza
Bay County Sheriff's K-9 team
Bay County Sheriff's K-9 team