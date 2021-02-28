Advertisement

Minority PC hosts Panama City Afro Market

By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every other month, Minority PC hosts the Panama City Afro Market to highlight local African American businesses.

Saturday, folks were invited to shop from more than 20 different vendors. There was everything from cupcakes to clothing, and even a few kid-entrepreneurs selling hand-crafted goodies.

Minority PC officials said this is more than just a pop-up market.

“Glenwood is our home. And we’re looking to help with the revitalization of Glenwood, so we wanted to bring more attention to this area, and start highlighting black businesses that created out of the Glenwood Historic District,” Minority PC founder Alesia Rhodes said.

The next Afro Market will be held on the last weekend of April.

