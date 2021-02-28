Mosley hosts 2A-1 Regional wrestling tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley hosted the 2A-1 Regional Wrestling Tournament for the first time Friday and Saturday with 30 teams from all over the state gathering at Redfern Gym to compete.
Mosley head coach, John Winkler, says wrestling is on the rise in Bay County and the state of Florida.
“It’s been tough since they eliminated middle school wrestling,” said Coach Winkler. “We’ve tried to create all these youth clubs to help build up the knowledge and the awareness of wrestling in this community. It’s been tough for a while, but we are starting to see the fruits of our labor from that, and next season, the FHSAA has actually introduced a girls only wrestling team sport, sanctioned sport for the FHSAA. Hopefully, we get a lot of girls out for next year’s team. Girl’s wrestling has become so popular nowadays. We are really excited about it.”
TOURNAMENT RESULTS:
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brett Millard of Columbia
- 2nd Place - Ryder Pimienta of Orange Park
- 3rd Place - Carter Wilder of Matanzas
- 4th Place - Sam Tolomeo of Chiles
1st Place Match
- Brett Millard (Columbia) 36-8, Sr. over Ryder Pimienta (Orange Park) 21-8, Fr. (Fall 2:50)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Wilder (Matanzas) 20-9, So. over Sam Tolomeo (Chiles) 24-7, So. (Dec 5-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Elijah Hendley of Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Garrett Marschka of Chiles
- 3rd Place - grady woodard of Middleburg
- 4th Place - zack Young of Belleview
1st Place Match
- Elijah Hendley (Lincoln) 33-1, Sr. over Garrett Marschka (Chiles) 25-3, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- grady woodard (Middleburg) 23-14, Fr. over zack Young (Belleview) 29-14, So. (Dec 9-4)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hunter Brown of Chiles
- 2nd Place - Davon Bailey of Orange Park
- 3rd Place - Kevin Kerns of Deltona
- 4th Place - Ethan Pinto of Niceville
1st Place Match
- Hunter Brown (Chiles) 26-3, Jr. over Davon Bailey (Orange Park) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Kevin Kerns (Deltona) 33-7, So. over Ethan Pinto (Niceville) 21-8, So. (Fall 0:31)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jamie Bruner of New Smyrna Beach
- 2nd Place - riley girgis of Middleburg
- 3rd Place - Logan Merritt of Gulf Breeze
- 4th Place - Noah Tritz of Niceville
1st Place Match
- Jamie Bruner (New Smyrna Beach) 34-3, Jr. over riley girgis (Middleburg) 24-9, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Merritt (Gulf Breeze) 25-8, Jr. over Noah Tritz (Niceville) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 1:23)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Colson Elliott of Gulf Breeze
- 2nd Place - Jace Engberg of New Smyrna Beach
- 3rd Place - Weston Burbidge of Fort Walton Beach H S
- 4th Place - BRAYDEN LOVINGOOD of St. Augustine
1st Place Match
- Colson Elliott (Gulf Breeze) 33-0, So. over Jace Engberg (New Smyrna Beach) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Burbidge (Fort Walton Beach H S) 27-9, Sr. over BRAYDEN LOVINGOOD (St. Augustine) 20-14, So. (Fall 3:42)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Olufemi Egberongbe of Chiles
- 2nd Place - Andrew Davis of Belleview
- 3rd Place - Nolan Zirgibel of Leon
- 4th Place - cam friend of Pace
1st Place Match
- Olufemi Egberongbe (Chiles) 26-2, Sr. over Andrew Davis (Belleview) 35-6, So. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Nolan Zirgibel (Leon) 24-4, Jr. over cam friend (Pace) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Michael Shannon of New Smyrna Beach
- 2nd Place - Nick Hejke of Mosley
- 3rd Place - Gabe Daltro of Fletcher
- 4th Place - atticus waters of Pace
1st Place Match
- Michael Shannon (New Smyrna Beach) 36-2, Sr. over Nick Hejke (Mosley) 44-7, Jr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
- Gabe Daltro (Fletcher) 31-4, Sr. over atticus waters (Pace) 20-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Joel Rodriguez of Fletcher
- 2nd Place - Tyson Mills of Matanzas
- 3rd Place - Christopher Greene of Columbia
- 4th Place - Nick Kendrick of Mosley
1st Place Match
- Joel Rodriguez (Fletcher) 31-1, Sr. over Tyson Mills (Matanzas) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Christopher Greene (Columbia) 41-6, Jr. over Nick Kendrick (Mosley) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ahmahd Denmark of Robert E. Lee
- 2nd Place - Jordan Mills of Matanzas
- 3rd Place - CLINT GRIFFIN of St. Augustine
- 4th Place - Caleb Tourgee of Fort Walton Beach H S
1st Place Match
- Ahmahd Denmark (Robert E. Lee) 38-1, Sr. over Jordan Mills (Matanzas) 20-6, Fr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
- CLINT GRIFFIN (St. Augustine) 38-11, Jr. over Caleb Tourgee (Fort Walton Beach H S) 31-6, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Joseph Rice of Columbia
- 2nd Place - CONNOR SPOSSEY of St. Augustine
- 3rd Place - Jarrett Maritato of Ponte Vedra
- 4th Place - Martin Black of Niceville
1st Place Match
- Joseph Rice (Columbia) 37-5, Jr. over CONNOR SPOSSEY (St. Augustine) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Jarrett Maritato (Ponte Vedra) 39-4, Sr. over Martin Black (Niceville) 30-4, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cayden Bevis of Lincoln
- 2nd Place - RYAN MURPHY of St. Augustine
- 3rd Place - Hunter Dupont of Gulf Breeze
- 4th Place - Ryan Klein of Fletcher
1st Place Match
- Cayden Bevis (Lincoln) 24-0, Jr. over RYAN MURPHY (St. Augustine) 30-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Hunter Dupont (Gulf Breeze) 32-2, Sr. over Ryan Klein (Fletcher) 28-8, So. (MD 12-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Robert McGill of Chiles
- 2nd Place - Doug Dittmer of New Smyrna Beach
- 3rd Place - Wyatt Yown of Lincoln
- 4th Place - wyatt dillon of Pace
1st Place Match
- Robert McGill (Chiles) 26-0, Sr. over Doug Dittmer (New Smyrna Beach) 36-3, Sr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Yown (Lincoln) 28-7, Sr. over wyatt dillon (Pace) 26-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cedric Fairrow of Fort Walton Beach H S
- 2nd Place - Ethan Hollanbach of Fletcher
- 3rd Place - David Polaski of Niceville
- 4th Place - ethan Chiu of Deltona
1st Place Match
- Cedric Fairrow (Fort Walton Beach H S) 37-0, Jr. over Ethan Hollanbach (Fletcher) 29-4, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- David Polaski (Niceville) 15-5, Sr. over ethan Chiu (Deltona) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ray Bolden III of Westside
- 2nd Place - William Jones of Columbia
- 3rd Place - Gabriel Hecht of Orange Park
- 4th Place - Robert Wills of Mosley
1st Place Match
- Ray Bolden III (Westside) 20-1, Sr. over William Jones (Columbia) 24-6, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gabriel Hecht (Orange Park) 8-3, Sr. over Robert Wills (Mosley) 28-16, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.