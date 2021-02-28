Mosley hosts 2A-1 Regional wrestling tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley hosted the 2A-1 Regional Wrestling Tournament for the first time Friday and Saturday with 30 teams from all over the state gathering at Redfern Gym to compete.

Mosley head coach, John Winkler, says wrestling is on the rise in Bay County and the state of Florida.

“It’s been tough since they eliminated middle school wrestling,” said Coach Winkler. “We’ve tried to create all these youth clubs to help build up the knowledge and the awareness of wrestling in this community. It’s been tough for a while, but we are starting to see the fruits of our labor from that, and next season, the FHSAA has actually introduced a girls only wrestling team sport, sanctioned sport for the FHSAA. Hopefully, we get a lot of girls out for next year’s team. Girl’s wrestling has become so popular nowadays. We are really excited about it.”

TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brett Millard of Columbia

2nd Place - Ryder Pimienta of Orange Park

3rd Place - Carter Wilder of Matanzas

4th Place - Sam Tolomeo of Chiles

1st Place Match

Brett Millard (Columbia) 36-8, Sr. over Ryder Pimienta (Orange Park) 21-8, Fr. (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match

Carter Wilder (Matanzas) 20-9, So. over Sam Tolomeo (Chiles) 24-7, So. (Dec 5-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elijah Hendley of Lincoln

2nd Place - Garrett Marschka of Chiles

3rd Place - grady woodard of Middleburg

4th Place - zack Young of Belleview

1st Place Match

Elijah Hendley (Lincoln) 33-1, Sr. over Garrett Marschka (Chiles) 25-3, So. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

grady woodard (Middleburg) 23-14, Fr. over zack Young (Belleview) 29-14, So. (Dec 9-4)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Brown of Chiles

2nd Place - Davon Bailey of Orange Park

3rd Place - Kevin Kerns of Deltona

4th Place - Ethan Pinto of Niceville

1st Place Match

Hunter Brown (Chiles) 26-3, Jr. over Davon Bailey (Orange Park) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Kevin Kerns (Deltona) 33-7, So. over Ethan Pinto (Niceville) 21-8, So. (Fall 0:31)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jamie Bruner of New Smyrna Beach

2nd Place - riley girgis of Middleburg

3rd Place - Logan Merritt of Gulf Breeze

4th Place - Noah Tritz of Niceville

1st Place Match

Jamie Bruner (New Smyrna Beach) 34-3, Jr. over riley girgis (Middleburg) 24-9, Jr. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

Logan Merritt (Gulf Breeze) 25-8, Jr. over Noah Tritz (Niceville) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 1:23)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Colson Elliott of Gulf Breeze

2nd Place - Jace Engberg of New Smyrna Beach

3rd Place - Weston Burbidge of Fort Walton Beach H S

4th Place - BRAYDEN LOVINGOOD of St. Augustine

1st Place Match

Colson Elliott (Gulf Breeze) 33-0, So. over Jace Engberg (New Smyrna Beach) 33-4, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Weston Burbidge (Fort Walton Beach H S) 27-9, Sr. over BRAYDEN LOVINGOOD (St. Augustine) 20-14, So. (Fall 3:42)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Olufemi Egberongbe of Chiles

2nd Place - Andrew Davis of Belleview

3rd Place - Nolan Zirgibel of Leon

4th Place - cam friend of Pace

1st Place Match

Olufemi Egberongbe (Chiles) 26-2, Sr. over Andrew Davis (Belleview) 35-6, So. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Nolan Zirgibel (Leon) 24-4, Jr. over cam friend (Pace) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Shannon of New Smyrna Beach

2nd Place - Nick Hejke of Mosley

3rd Place - Gabe Daltro of Fletcher

4th Place - atticus waters of Pace

1st Place Match

Michael Shannon (New Smyrna Beach) 36-2, Sr. over Nick Hejke (Mosley) 44-7, Jr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Daltro (Fletcher) 31-4, Sr. over atticus waters (Pace) 20-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joel Rodriguez of Fletcher

2nd Place - Tyson Mills of Matanzas

3rd Place - Christopher Greene of Columbia

4th Place - Nick Kendrick of Mosley

1st Place Match

Joel Rodriguez (Fletcher) 31-1, Sr. over Tyson Mills (Matanzas) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Christopher Greene (Columbia) 41-6, Jr. over Nick Kendrick (Mosley) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ahmahd Denmark of Robert E. Lee

2nd Place - Jordan Mills of Matanzas

3rd Place - CLINT GRIFFIN of St. Augustine

4th Place - Caleb Tourgee of Fort Walton Beach H S

1st Place Match

Ahmahd Denmark (Robert E. Lee) 38-1, Sr. over Jordan Mills (Matanzas) 20-6, Fr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

CLINT GRIFFIN (St. Augustine) 38-11, Jr. over Caleb Tourgee (Fort Walton Beach H S) 31-6, Sr. (Fall 1:38)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joseph Rice of Columbia

2nd Place - CONNOR SPOSSEY of St. Augustine

3rd Place - Jarrett Maritato of Ponte Vedra

4th Place - Martin Black of Niceville

1st Place Match

Joseph Rice (Columbia) 37-5, Jr. over CONNOR SPOSSEY (St. Augustine) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Jarrett Maritato (Ponte Vedra) 39-4, Sr. over Martin Black (Niceville) 30-4, Jr. (Fall 2:45)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cayden Bevis of Lincoln

2nd Place - RYAN MURPHY of St. Augustine

3rd Place - Hunter Dupont of Gulf Breeze

4th Place - Ryan Klein of Fletcher

1st Place Match

Cayden Bevis (Lincoln) 24-0, Jr. over RYAN MURPHY (St. Augustine) 30-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Dupont (Gulf Breeze) 32-2, Sr. over Ryan Klein (Fletcher) 28-8, So. (MD 12-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Robert McGill of Chiles

2nd Place - Doug Dittmer of New Smyrna Beach

3rd Place - Wyatt Yown of Lincoln

4th Place - wyatt dillon of Pace

1st Place Match

Robert McGill (Chiles) 26-0, Sr. over Doug Dittmer (New Smyrna Beach) 36-3, Sr. (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Yown (Lincoln) 28-7, Sr. over wyatt dillon (Pace) 26-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cedric Fairrow of Fort Walton Beach H S

2nd Place - Ethan Hollanbach of Fletcher

3rd Place - David Polaski of Niceville

4th Place - ethan Chiu of Deltona

1st Place Match

Cedric Fairrow (Fort Walton Beach H S) 37-0, Jr. over Ethan Hollanbach (Fletcher) 29-4, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

David Polaski (Niceville) 15-5, Sr. over ethan Chiu (Deltona) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ray Bolden III of Westside

2nd Place - William Jones of Columbia

3rd Place - Gabriel Hecht of Orange Park

4th Place - Robert Wills of Mosley

1st Place Match

Ray Bolden III (Westside) 20-1, Sr. over William Jones (Columbia) 24-6, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Gabriel Hecht (Orange Park) 8-3, Sr. over Robert Wills (Mosley) 28-16, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

