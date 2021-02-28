One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
One teen is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69 after one of them crossed into the other’s lane.
Officials say a Blountstown boy, 17, died in the crash.
The driver and passenger in the other car were seriously injured.
