One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County

Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One teen is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69 after one of them crossed into the other’s lane.

Officials say a Blountstown boy, 17, died in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the other car were seriously injured.

