Panama City man arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City police arrested a local man on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts on more than one child under the age of 12 and the production of child pornography.

Officials say investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They say detectives who specialize in Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) then initiated an investigation.

Investigators identified Justin Xavier Wilson, 15, as a suspect in the case. Officials say investigators found that Wilson was in possession of child pornography depicting more than one victim under the age of 12.

Wilson was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 12 and three counts of production of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say additional charges are expected.

