Advertisement

Pedego Palooza celebrates opening of new store in Grayton Beach

The new store opened Saturday.
The new store opened Saturday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Pedego e-bike owners celebrated Pedego Palooza and the opening of a new store in Grayton Beach Saturday.

Enjoying the outdoors has become more popular than ever thanks to the pandemic.

Not to mention, riding a bike is also a great way to avoid traffic on 30a.

E-bike sales have taken off in recent years including the Pedego store on 30A which has been #1 in sales in the country for three of the past four years.

Owners and novices took a two-hour bike ride down 30A giving folks a chance to experience an e-bike.

Store owner Jason Medina said with more and more folks buying e-bikes, now is the time to expand.

“E-bikes are fantastic. E-bikes in my opinion are the way to get around. It’s the whole concept. You can be on the bike path, enjoying this beautiful weather, smiling, as opposed to in the car in traffic finding parking spots. It’s a win. It kinda brings all these small communities together,” Medina said.

Raffle tickets were sold for a free e-bike with the proceeds going to the Point Washington Medical Clinic.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
A teenager is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a car with people...
Teenager charged with attempted murder after shooting
Where Front Beach Road meets State Road 79, locals describe this as not only a Chevron gas...
The “Y” store held a farewell fundraiser event Friday ahead of demolition
There is a growing amount of pushback to the new law as it pertains to the charter fishing...
Local charter boat operators frustrated over new boat masking mandate
Officials said the two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries.
A two vehicle car crash on Back Beach Road Friday night left 3 people injured

Latest News

Every year, Bay County’s K-9 Search and Rescue Team hosts dozens of K-9s and their handlers...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team hosts annual K-9 training seminar
Every other month, Minority PC hosts the Panama City Afro Market to highlight local African...
Minority PC hosts Panama City Afro Market
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-27-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-27-2021
Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $4.6 million in awards to communities in Northwest...
Governor DeSantis announces more than $4.6 million in rural infrastructure awards to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael