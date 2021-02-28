Pedego Palooza celebrates opening of new store in Grayton Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Pedego e-bike owners celebrated Pedego Palooza and the opening of a new store in Grayton Beach Saturday.

Enjoying the outdoors has become more popular than ever thanks to the pandemic.

Not to mention, riding a bike is also a great way to avoid traffic on 30a.

E-bike sales have taken off in recent years including the Pedego store on 30A which has been #1 in sales in the country for three of the past four years.

Owners and novices took a two-hour bike ride down 30A giving folks a chance to experience an e-bike.

Store owner Jason Medina said with more and more folks buying e-bikes, now is the time to expand.

“E-bikes are fantastic. E-bikes in my opinion are the way to get around. It’s the whole concept. You can be on the bike path, enjoying this beautiful weather, smiling, as opposed to in the car in traffic finding parking spots. It’s a win. It kinda brings all these small communities together,” Medina said.

Raffle tickets were sold for a free e-bike with the proceeds going to the Point Washington Medical Clinic.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.