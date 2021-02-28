Advertisement

Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India.(Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HYDERABAD, India (AP) - A man has been killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India.

Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.

The incident, which occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state, has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.

Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight.

