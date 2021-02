PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A very pleasant weekend across the Panhandle, but rain is on the way for Monday.

Warmer conditions and mostly cloudy skies are in store for Sunday, ahead of instability arriving for the start of the workweek. Rain chances increase on Tuesday, with another front on the way for next weekend as well.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.