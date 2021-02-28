Advertisement

Walton County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Deputies say an employee was found dead near his vehicle.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Saturday night.

Officials say deputies responded to a call just before midnight in Miramar Beach to Surf Hut Restaurant. They say an employee was found dead, with a gunshot wound, near his vehicle.

At this time, investigators are looking for a full-size SUV, dark in color, possibly gray or blue. They believe this is the suspect’s vehicle. They say it drove off westbound on Scene Gulf Drive toward Okaloosa County.

This is considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.

You can submit a tip anonymously by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.

