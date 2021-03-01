Advertisement

Car burglaries increase over weekend in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Panama City police, several cars were broken into or burglarized over the weekend, prompting a reminder from law enforcement to keep vehicles locked.

Officials urge locals to be proactive in protecting their vehicles and the belongings inside them. They recommend people remember these tips:

  • Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.
  • Do not leave any vehicle or residential keys in vehicles.
  • Do not leave your vehicle running while unattended.
  • Do not leave purses, bank cards, checkbooks, electronics, or other valuables in view to anyone walking by. If you have to, put them inside the trunk.
  • Do not leave firearms or any dangerous weapons in vehicles.
  • If you see someone suspicious lurking near vehicles, call local authorities.

Anyone with information on vehicle burglaries in their area should call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

