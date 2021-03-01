Car burglaries increase over weekend in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Panama City police, several cars were broken into or burglarized over the weekend, prompting a reminder from law enforcement to keep vehicles locked.

Officials urge locals to be proactive in protecting their vehicles and the belongings inside them. They recommend people remember these tips:

Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.

Do not leave any vehicle or residential keys in vehicles.

Do not leave your vehicle running while unattended.

Do not leave purses, bank cards, checkbooks, electronics, or other valuables in view to anyone walking by. If you have to, put them inside the trunk.

Do not leave firearms or any dangerous weapons in vehicles.

If you see someone suspicious lurking near vehicles, call local authorities.

Anyone with information on vehicle burglaries in their area should call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

