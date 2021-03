PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes are coming to WECP.

If you receive WECP channel 18 over the air, you will need to rescan your TV. WECP is changing to channel 21 Tuesday morning, March 2nd.

If you receive WECP through a provider, this will be updated for you.

On March 2nd, WECP will be changing broadcast frequencies from channel 18 to channel 21. In order to continue receiving WECP programming you will need to rescan your television on March 2nd. If you subscribe to cable or satellite you do not need to rescan. Posted by WECP-TV on Friday, February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.