Florida lawmakers take aim at China

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) -The Governor and legislative leaders are adding China to the growing list of targets for the 2021 Legislative Session beginning Tuesday. Newly filed bills seek to limit intellectual property theft by the Communist regime and crackdown on Chinese influence in colleges and universities.

“The growing presence of the Chinese Communist Party influence in domestic and international affairs is one of the most pervasive threats to American security and prosperity,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The Governor and House Speaker are backing two proposals. The first seeks to limit Chinese influence in academia by requiring transparency for donations from foreign governments of more than $50,000 and creating penalties for institutions that don’t comply.

“Florida is known for our sunshine and transparency,” Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Republican from Clearwater, said. “No longer will foreign interests be able to hide payments through subsidiaries and front companies.”

The legislation comes after indictments of professors at UF and UCF alleged to have ties to the Chinese communist party.

“I too believe we are just scratching the surface of what is out there,” Representative Erin Grall, Republican from Vero Beach, said. “Florida is taking bold steps to protect our institutions from countries that do us harm.”

A second bill would increase penalties for cooperate espionage, raising theft of trade secrets to a second-degree felony and trafficking trade secrets to a first-degree felony.

“The theft of trade secrets and intellectual property must stop and these laws will place Florida in a position to end it,” Senator Jennifer Bradley, Republican from Orange Park, said.

The Governor and lawmakers left without taking questions, but the legislation isn’t unexpected. The Governor has promised retribution against the Chinese Government through the pandemic.

Also filed this year is legislation blaming China for the economic meltdown caused by COVID. It would prevent state and local governments from purchasing products wholly made in China or products assembled outside the U.S. containing less than 25 percent U.S.-made parts.