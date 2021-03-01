Advertisement

Keep PCB Beautiful introduces new program called ‘We Noticed’

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Keep PCB Beautiful introduced a new program at the beginning of the year called ‘We Noticed.’

Each month Keep PCB Beautiful chooses a business or home that has shown exceptional maintenance of their property.

Recipients of the award receive an official certificate and a sign they can temporarily display in their yard.

Monday, Keep PCB Beautiful will be awarding two businesses, Summerhouse on Thomas Drive and MidSouth Bank on Highway 98 and Clara Avenue.

”We started this program because so many businesses go out of their way, they send employees out in the morning and you can see them picking up trash off of their property and it is a way for members of our community to thank them for what they are doing,” Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said.

If you would like to nominate someone just click here.

