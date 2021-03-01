Advertisement

Local organization helping sick children in need launches new fundraising effort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A nonprofit organization is continuing its mission to help local families in a big way. Sam Martello was live with more on their latest efforts.

Rooms With A Purpose is a nonprofit organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children with life-challenging illnesses. Organizers say their way of doing charity is simple: small change with big differences.

Their latest fundraising effort is called Pennies For A Purpose. They’re asking for a donation of 1,000 pennies a month -- or $10 -- to help continue these projects that have already changed several lives in our community. To get started you can click here.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

You can find the organization on Facebook here: Rooms With A Purpose | Facebook

