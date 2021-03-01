Local organization helping sick children in need launches new fundraising effort

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A nonprofit organization is continuing its mission to help local families in a big way. Sam Martello was live with more on their latest efforts.

Rooms With A Purpose is a nonprofit organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children with life-challenging illnesses. Organizers say their way of doing charity is simple: small change with big differences.

Their latest fundraising effort is called Pennies For A Purpose. They’re asking for a donation of 1,000 pennies a month -- or $10 -- to help continue these projects that have already changed several lives in our community. To get started you can click here.

