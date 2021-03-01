Advertisement

Local registered sexual predator arrested on molestation charges

Larry Amberson is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12...
Larry Amberson is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12 by an offender over the age of 18 and violation of probation.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local registered sexual predator is facing new child sex charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Larry Amberson, 33, of Fountain.

Deputies say a family member reached out to investigators after finding out the 9-year-old victim told a friend they had been touched inappropriately by a neighborhood adult while playing with friends.

Investigators identified Amberson as the suspect.

Deputies made contact with Amberson and say he admitted to the allegations. He was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12 by an offender over the age of 18, a life felony, and violation of probation. Amberson had been convicted of the same charge in 2011 but was out on probation.

