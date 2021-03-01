Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a little active this morning on radar with cloudy skies and some scattered showers developing across I-10 and on up into South Alabama. We’ll all want to keep an umbrella nearby today as rain chances become much more likely by the day’s end and for the late afternoon and evening commute.

Otherwise, it’s another foggy morning for the coast. Coastal commuters will want to get their day started a few minutes early as some of the fog could create slow travels.

Temperatures are mild as most are getting going in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Once we start to warm up a bit through the mid morning we’ll see the fog on the coast lift and produce a bit more cloud cover. But we’ll gradually start to see some sunshine through the midday and that will bring highs up into the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s near 80 inland.

A cold front is moving into the Southeast today and should arrive on our doorstep by the afternoon as well. These scattered showers, mainly, could contain a few rumbles of thunder. But we’re not expecting any severe storms today.

We’ll see another frontal low develop off this cold front in the Gulf tonight spurring another round of storms for Tuesday late in the afternoon as well. Rain totals from today and tomorrow may reach up to 1-2″ with the bulk of that total coming on Tuesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies after the morning fog on the coast. Scattered showers are possible for the morning commute across I-10 and into the Wiregrass. Showers and some occasional rumbles of thunder become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. Your 7 Day Forecast has another high rain chance for Tuesday before skies clear into the midweek with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.