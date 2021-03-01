North Florida Gun and Knife Show was back in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The North Florida Gun and Knife Show was back in town this weekend.

Despite gun and ammo prices being higher than usual, show owner Victor Bean tells us it was a busy past few days.

Bean said ever since the Pandemic started, the shows have been a lot busier. It was so busy on Saturday they decided to open the show early because the line to the door was so long.

”It has been another great weekend, gun sales are still way up, ammo sales are through the roof, we do have one of the largest amounts of ammo that I have seen in about 6 months here this weekend,” Gun Show Owner Victor Bean said.

The North Florida Gun and Knife show will not be back until October.

