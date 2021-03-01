Advertisement

Rebuild Florida hosting pop-up application locations in our area

With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is...
With $246 million available, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program is looking to help eligible families rebuild hurricane-damaged homes.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with getting home repairs after Hurricane Michael, you could be eligible for help from the state.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program applications for Hurricane Michael impacted homeowners in January.

This week, there will be several pop-up locations to fill out an application:

· March 1, 2021 - Holmes County – Holmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay – 106 E Byrd Ave Bonifay, FL 32425– 8 a.m.-6 p.m. CST

· March 2, 2021 - Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –10 a.m.-4 p.m. CST

· March 2, 2021 - Holmes County – Holmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay - 106 E Byrd Ave Bonifay, FL 32425 – 8 a.m.-6 p.m. CST

· March 3, 2021 – Gadsden County – Chattahoochee City Hall – 22 Jefferson St. Chattahoochee, FL 32324 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. EST

· March 3, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin Library – 160 Hickory Dip Rd. Eastpoint, FL 32328 – 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST

· March 4, 2021 – Gadsden County - Chattahoochee City Hall – 22 Jefferson St. Chattahoochee, FL 32324 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. EST

· March 4, 2021 – Franklin County - Franklin Library – 160 Hickory Dip Rd. Eastpoint, FL 32328 – 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST

· March 5, 2021 – Taylor County – Senior Services – 800 W Ash St. Perry, FL 32347 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EST

· March 5, 2021 – Washington County – Washington Tax Office/DMV Chipley. – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. CST

· March 6, 2021 – Calhoun County - Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –9 a.m.-2 p.m. CST

Rebuild Florida has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or rental homes can receive assistance with the repair, rebuild, or replacement of damaged homes.

Assistance is prioritized by low- and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.

If you are unable to go to one of the pop-up events this week, you can also apply online at RebuildFlorida.gov or use the Rebuild Florida mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the...
Panama City teen arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography
Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69.
One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Deputies say an employee was found dead near his vehicle.
Walton County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Latest News

Aaron Crunkelton is wanted for obstructing justice, battery on an elderly person, and grand...
Man wanted in Washington County for battery on elderly person
A suspected gunman in a woman’s death is now facing more charges.
Shooting suspect facing more charges in woman’s death
Add China to the growing list of legislative priorities teed up for the 2021 session.
Florida lawmakers take aim at China
Larry Amberson is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 12...
Local registered sexual predator arrested on molestation charges