Rebuild Florida hosting pop-up application locations in our area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with getting home repairs after Hurricane Michael, you could be eligible for help from the state.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program applications for Hurricane Michael impacted homeowners in January.

This week, there will be several pop-up locations to fill out an application:

· March 1, 2021 - Holmes County – Holmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay – 106 E Byrd Ave Bonifay, FL 32425– 8 a.m.-6 p.m. CST

· March 2, 2021 - Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –10 a.m.-4 p.m. CST

· March 2, 2021 - Holmes County – Holmes Chamber of Commerce Bonifay - 106 E Byrd Ave Bonifay, FL 32425 – 8 a.m.-6 p.m. CST

· March 3, 2021 – Gadsden County – Chattahoochee City Hall – 22 Jefferson St. Chattahoochee, FL 32324 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. EST

· March 3, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin Library – 160 Hickory Dip Rd. Eastpoint, FL 32328 – 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST

· March 4, 2021 – Gadsden County - Chattahoochee City Hall – 22 Jefferson St. Chattahoochee, FL 32324 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. EST

· March 4, 2021 – Franklin County - Franklin Library – 160 Hickory Dip Rd. Eastpoint, FL 32328 – 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST

· March 5, 2021 – Taylor County – Senior Services – 800 W Ash St. Perry, FL 32347 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EST

· March 5, 2021 – Washington County – Washington Tax Office/DMV Chipley. – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. CST

· March 6, 2021 – Calhoun County - Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –9 a.m.-2 p.m. CST

Rebuild Florida has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or rental homes can receive assistance with the repair, rebuild, or replacement of damaged homes.

Assistance is prioritized by low- and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.

If you are unable to go to one of the pop-up events this week, you can also apply online at RebuildFlorida.gov or use the Rebuild Florida mobile app.

