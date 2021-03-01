Advertisement

One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park

There was a shooting Sunday night at the Panama City Beach Sky Wheel in Pier Park
There was a shooting Sunday night at the Panama City Beach Sky Wheel in Pier Park(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person has been arrested after a shooting near the Skywheel at Pier Park Sunday night.

Police say they still don’t know what the suspect was shooting at or why. As of Monday morning, there are no injuries or property damages reported, and police say they are still conducting interviews.

An employee at SkyWheel, Williams Hess, was there during the incident.

”As I was leaving I hear pop pop,” he said, “I look over at the vehicle and saw it was not a backfire it was a handgun, and I yelled on my radio everybody get inside that isn’t a backfire that shots fired, and I cleared a seven-foot fence.”

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69.
One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
The suspect was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the...
Panama City teen arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography
Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Deputies say an employee was found dead near his vehicle.
Walton County deputies investigate fatal shooting
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can

Latest News

ROOMS WITH A PURPOSE PROVIDES DREAM BEDROOM MAKEOVERS TO KIDS WITH LIFE-THREATENING ILLNESSES.
Rooms with a purpose
The North Florida Gun and Knife Show was back in town
North Florida Gun and Knife Show was back in Panama City Beach
Keep PCB Beautiful 'we noticed' program
Keep PCB Beautiful 'we noticed' program
North Florida Gun and Knife Show
North Florida Gun and Knife Show