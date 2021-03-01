One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person has been arrested after a shooting near the Skywheel at Pier Park Sunday night.

Police say they still don’t know what the suspect was shooting at or why. As of Monday morning, there are no injuries or property damages reported, and police say they are still conducting interviews.

An employee at SkyWheel, Williams Hess, was there during the incident.

”As I was leaving I hear pop pop,” he said, “I look over at the vehicle and saw it was not a backfire it was a handgun, and I yelled on my radio everybody get inside that isn’t a backfire that shots fired, and I cleared a seven-foot fence.”

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

