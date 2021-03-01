Advertisement

Sunday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a pleasant end to the weekend across the Panhandle, but more rain is on the way for the start of the workweek.

A few scattered showers are possible overnight tonight, ahead of more substantial rainfall in store starting Monday evening. Rain will continue to ramp up through Tuesday, with a few residual showers possible on Wednesday as well. A pleasant and sunny day is in store for Thursday, with another frontal system arriving Friday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

