A local man is being remembered through a unique challenge by Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man created a lasting legacy at Bay District Schools.

“Julio was just very passionate about feeding the kids,” Chartwells Director of Dining Services Javier Diaz said.

Julio Narvaez headed up food services for Chartwells, until he lost his battle with COVID-19 two weeks ago. Now, he’s being remembered through a unique challenge.

“What better way to honor Julio by doing an event that helps all the kids of the community,” said Diaz.

The event is the Julio Cereal Challenge. All local children are asked to donate boxes of cereal at their school that will feed families in need.

“He just wanted to do everything for our kids. To be in that spotlight to get what they need. If they need that extra cereal in the morning,” Parker Elementary School Principal Chris Coan said.

Principals like Coan know the need and share Julio’s passion for taking care of children. The goal is to see which school can collect the most cereal.

“I think you’re going to see thousands and thousands of cereal boxes,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

Monday, the Parker Winn Dixie kicked off the challenge by donating more than 200 boxes of cereal. The school that collects the most will be honored with fun activities, like the cereal box domino run. After that, the donations will be dispersed in the community, something organizers say would have made Julio proud.

“So it’s just a joint venture for everyone to say, you know Julio we appreciate all you meant to our community and what you meant to our schools and our children and this is a way to publicly thank him for what he did for all of us all of those years,” said Husfelt.

A simple box of cereal. A fun challenge.

“If you can spare a box of cereal to help someone else that needs it, then absolutely let’s do that and encourage our kids to be those stewards,” said Coan.

Stewards like Julio, who wanted no child to ever go hungry.

Husfelt said the partnership with Winn Dixie and Chartwells recognizes what Julio meant to not only Bay District Schools, but the community as a whole. He describes Julio as a family man, dependable, and all-around hard worker to make sure every kid was fed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.