Arnold teams prepare to hit the road Tuesday for State Championship matches in Deland

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -These are rather heady times for the Arnold soccer family! Both the girl’s and boy’s teams now looking ahead to trips to Deland, north of Orlando, and state championship matches Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The girl’s team, now with one playoff bye and playoff wins over West Florida, Bishop Kenny and Lemon Bay, by a combined score of 10-3. That most recent match coming Friday by a score of 3-1. And that puts coach Larry Cecchini and his Lady Marlins, now 13-4-2 into the state title match for the first time in program history. That match set for Wednesday at one eastern against 11-2-1 Cardinal Gibbons out of Fort Lauderdale. The team getting back home from the state semifinal Saturday night, and Julia spoke to the players about what part of the plan was in terms of preparing for this first ever championship match.

“Rest, first of all, because over time, that’s really a lot of minutes added on to our bodies.” Junior Lexy Griffin said. “Really resting our bodies for that next game. Really mentally resting so that we’re focused, ready for the game. And just like continuing to get along with each other and being focused on the game.”

Unfortunately the bad weather in Panama City Beach Monday kept the Lady Marlins to just a classroom session studying film of Gibbons. No workout on the field, the coach deciding it wasn’t wise to put the players on such a slippery Gavlak surface.

As for the boy’s team, that program also looking ahead to it’s first state championship match. That comes Thursday at one eastern against Gulliver Prep, out of the Miami area. Gulliver the defending state champ. Even though the Marlins don’t play their match for three more days, coach Hammond will also take them south Tuesday. Tuesday, the intention was for a very specific mission at practice, though the breezy and rainy conditions were not helping that out at all!

“You know when we were down there for the Mariner game (Friday), I think their best defense was the weather.” Arnold head coach Jona Hammond told me Monday via Zoom. “You know it was 80 something degrees, after twenty minutes my guys were drenched in sweat and we looked gassed. So we had to make some adjustments there. So being the game is at one o’clock, we wanted to go out today, put as much, sweatshirts, beanies, gloves, as much clothes as possible on these guys, just to kind of replicate it being hot and uncomfortable.” Again, breezy and rainy conditions making that a bit more difficult, and the coach telling us the practice outside was limited. The team though did get in a classroom session as well. And that’s the key to doing what they can in terms of learning as much as they can about that next opponent, Gulliver Prep.

“You know we’re gonna try and find as much video on them as we can.” coach Hammond told me. “Which hasn’t been easy. We’ve already started. We’ll do the best we can. If we can’t find any video, we’ll just play the game as we have this entire year. And you know, win or lose, they’re gonna be in for a fight.”

