Blountstown High remembers student-athlete Tevaun Wint

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sophomore Tevaun Wint was known as an outstanding athlete around Blountstown High School.

But to those who personally knew him, the football, basketball, and track star was more to them. He was an even better friend.

Tevaun was killed in a car crash Sunday night in Calhoun County.

”A very well-mannered, high character, good young man,” Blountstown High School Head Football Coach Beau Johnson said.

”Kind, kind-hearted, he was always smiling,” Blountstown High School Principal Tracy Wood said.

Coaches and teachers say Tevaun was a determined student on and off the field.

”Whatever sport he was in he worked hard at it. His goal was to get a scholarship,” Wood said.

School leaders are making sure he isn’t forgotten. And they’re ensuring those close to him are okay as well.

”We honored him in the weight room. We did our last set today, 10 reps in honor of number 10. And just honor him the way he should be honored and take care of these kids,” Johnson said.

When Blountstown Head Football Coach Beau Johnson thinks of Tevaun, he said he smiles.

”A great teammate, a great kid that came to school every day did what he was supposed to and worked hard at his sports. He was a great friend to a lot of people. We will remember him forever and we will try to do right in remembering his name,” Johnson said.

Wood says this tragedy is a reminder to not take the time you have with loved ones for granted.

”Tevaun set an example for us because he was such a great and we just need to take things that happened and learned from them and go on because that is what he would have wanted,” Wood said.

