Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast to host 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Festival

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If you like mac and cheese and supporting local organizations, there is an event coming up that is just for you! Sam Martello was live with the details.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast will be hosting its 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Festival on Sunday, March 7 at the Destin Commons. This family-friendly event will feature chef-inspired twists on the beloved comfort food. Local restaurants will compete for the best mac in town, and the public is invited to sample everything and cast their vote.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, which works in our community to promote the development of boys and girls through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

