Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department are currently investigating a fatal...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
This news comes after the FDA approved a third vaccine for emergency use over the weekend.
More Floridians now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine
One child is dead and five other people are injured after a car crash in Okaloosa County Monday...
Child killed in Okaloosa County car crash
Michael Bell is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Man accused of lying about age on app to prey on teenagers

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
Biden: Enough COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May
President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
A local panel of experts answer your questions about COVID-19 and the impacts it has on your...
NewsChannel 7 hosts Mental Health Town Hall