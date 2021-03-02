Child killed in Okaloosa County car crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child is dead and five other people are injured after a car crash in Okaloosa County Monday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Service Road 4 and Keyser Mill Road. A Subaru SUV and a Kia SUV were travelling in opposite directions on SR 4 when the Subaru crossed over the center line, hitting the Kia.

A 9-year-old boy died at the scene. A 5-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl sustained critical injuries. A 3-year-old girl sustained serious injuries. All were passengers in the Subaru and from Evergreen, Alabama. All children were taken to an area hospital.

Both drivers were also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

