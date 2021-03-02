Fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Monday near the Hershey’s Beach Ice Cream shop on Thomas Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the roadway with the operator of the vehicle having been ejected.

A preliminary investigation showed the operator of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle resulting in the crash. They say he also was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The operator of the motorcycle, 44-year-old Thomas Michael Osborne Jr. of Panama City Beach, Florida was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Osborne passed away from his injuries he sustained during the crash.

The cause of this crash is currently under investigation by the Panama City Beach Traffic Homicide Unit.