Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
Michael Bell is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Man accused of lying about age on app to prey on teenagers
The suspect was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the...
Panama City teen arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography
Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69.
One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Prince Harry on royals split
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol...
FBI director: Capitol riot domestic terrorism, tolerating would mock rule of law
Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department are currently investigating a fatal...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021 file photo, a police officer takes pictures of a burned-out...
COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images