Man wanted in Washington County for battery on elderly person

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for obstructing justice, battery on an elderly person, and grand theft auto.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Crunkelton, 38.

They say in February, they responded to a disturbance on Bunyon Drive. They say Crunkelton and another person were arguing, and then began fighting, ending with a broken cell phone. The victim was hit multiple times in the face.

Deputies say Crunkleton left the area before they arrived.

Sunday, another incident was reported. Deputies say Crunkelton was witnessed to have involvement in this case as well. Deputies say a stolen vehicle was reported. When questioned by neighbors, Crunkelton took off into the woods.

If anyone has information on Crunkelton, they are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

