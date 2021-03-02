Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The wet weather continues here in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect a brief break in the rain over the panhandle overnight, but the cloudy skies will persist. Lows will fall into the mid 50s to near 60. A final wave of rain returns to the panhandle Tuesday. Rain chances will be higher inland early and lower a the coast, but by the afternoon and evening rain will be very likely over all of Northwest Florida. Highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid 60s. Rain fall amounts will be 1-2″+. The rain exits with the sun returning by Wednesday afternoon.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
The suspect was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the...
Panama City teen arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography
Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69.
One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Deputies say an employee was found dead near his vehicle.
Walton County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Latest News

After a brief break from the rain tonight more is on the way Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing rain moving in for the afternoon today.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 2-28-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 2-28-2021