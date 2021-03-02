Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect a brief break in the rain over the panhandle overnight, but the cloudy skies will persist. Lows will fall into the mid 50s to near 60. A final wave of rain returns to the panhandle Tuesday. Rain chances will be higher inland early and lower a the coast, but by the afternoon and evening rain will be very likely over all of Northwest Florida. Highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid 60s. Rain fall amounts will be 1-2″+. The rain exits with the sun returning by Wednesday afternoon.

