More Floridians now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A promising announcement from Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. More Floridians are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

This news comes after the FDA approved a third vaccine for emergency use over the weekend.

”The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, in the clinical trials, was shown to be incredibly effective,” DeSantis said. ”It’s 100% effective against death and hospitalization.”

Now, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school personnel ages 50 and above can receive their shots.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said he’s grateful the executive order applies to all school employees.

”Our bus drivers, the paraprofessionals in the classroom, the teachers’ classroom. These people have done an amazing job. I applaud the leadership of Governor DeSantis,” Husfelt said.

Although vaccines cannot be mandated, Husfelt said employees are lining up for the shot.

“I think what has happened so far is, almost everyone that’s eligible has gotten a vaccine,” Husfelt said.

Also, a change from last week, those under the age of 65 “determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19″ can receive a vaccine.

According to the order, “Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.”

DeSantis said the introduction of a third vaccine will help Florida tremendously, especially with more and more people getting the shot.

He hopes Florida will receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week.

We reached out to Bay County health officials for comment on the new executive order. A spokesperson said no one was available to speak Monday.

The City of Panama City Beach gave the following statement:

“The City does not intend to require or make mandatory the COVID-19 vaccination for any city employee. We do highly encourage getting it, especially for our first responders who are on the front line dealing closely with the public.”

Panama City leaders gave the following statement:

“Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters with the City of Panama City who wanted to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have been vaccinated as they have a pivotal role in assisting our citizens and visitors. The City is encouraging its employees to discuss with their physician on whether to receive the vaccine and will not require employees to be vaccinated.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office wanted to wait on more details from the Governor’s Office before commenting on the executive order as well.

