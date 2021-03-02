Advertisement

Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
The suspect was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the...
Panama City teen arrested on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts, child pornography
Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69.
One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
Officials say FHP is trying to locate the Bonifay man.
Florida Highway Patrol searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Deputies say an employee was found dead near his vehicle.
Walton County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges
All local children are asked to donate boxes of cereal at their school that will feed families...
A local man is being remembered through a unique challenge by Bay District Schools
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
Tevaun Wint died in a car crash Sunday in Calhoun County.
Blountstown High remembers student-athlete Tevaun Wint