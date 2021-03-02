Advertisement

Shooting suspect facing more charges in woman’s death

A suspected gunman in a woman’s death is now facing more charges.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Monday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies announced Traves Gilyard is now charged with second-degree murder along with his previous charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Previous story: 02/26/21

A woman is dead following a shooting in Liberty County Thursday.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. near Torreya State Park, located north of Bristol. Investigators say they found a handgun at the scene and confirmed it was a stolen firearm belonging to Traves Gilyard, 20, who they say is a person of interest in the crime.

Gilyard has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but believe it’s an isolated incident.

